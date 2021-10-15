Area Beat Report 10/14 to 10/15
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Taperia-Teletor, Santos (In Jail), 27, USMS
- Thornton, Deddrick Kennard (In Jail), 24, Theft By Taking
- Wilson, Henry Lee (Bonded Out), Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/14
- Sumter Middle School, Damage to Property
- Sumter Middle School, Fight
- 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply, Alarm Activation
- APD, Accident Involving Deer
- 194 Mason Dr., Alarm Activation
- 648 Clements Rd., Civil Matter
- 358 N. Spring Creek Circle, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 30 and Tallent Store Rd., Animal Complaint
- 235 Calvary Church Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East at Brickyard Rd., Accident Report
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Mask Rd., Livestock in Road
- Sara Styles Dr., Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- Frankie Williams Rd., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/13
- Winn St. at 5:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
10/14
- Felder St. at 1:21 a.m., Damage to Property
- Mayo St. at 4:50 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Bell St. at 12:11 p.m., Death Investigation
- GSW Dr. at Red Oak Apartments Apt. 14, Criminal Trespass
- Sharon Dr. at 8:42 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Crawford St. at Shoprite at 10:54 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Prince St. at Rainey Used Cars-Americus at 3:34 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:56 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
