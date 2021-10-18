Early voting turnout results through Saturday

Sumter County Board of Elections (BOE) has reported on the traffic they are seeing during this early voting period. The numbers include Tuesday, 10.12.21. through Saturday, 10.16.21. During this period, they have issued 76 mail-in absentee ballots. They have recorded six mail-in votes. Thus far, 245 votes have been issued at Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center. One provisional ballot has been submitted and is awaiting confirmation on its acceptance.

Early voting will continue through Friday, 10.29.21. The hours for early voting are 8am-5pm. Saturday voting will be 8am-5pm on 10.23.21. Early voting will continue to be held at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 1800 South Lee Street.

Voting day is Tuesday November 2, 2021. The polls will be opened from 7am to 7pm. Please go to your designated polling place for election day voting. There will be three precincts open. They include:

Rees Park Economics Development Center (C1-27)

409 Elm Avenue

Americus, Georgia 31709

Recreation Department

408 Rucker Street

Americus, Georgia 31719

Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center (GSWU) C2-27

1800 South Lee Street

Americus, Georgia 31709

To determine your polling location or to check the status of your registration please visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.