South Georgia Technical College Student Government Association meets, plans activities

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Student Government Association (SGA) recently held its first meeting of the 2021-2022 academic year. The SGA is composed of student representatives from different program areas.

The SGA will plan events for students on campus as well as community service events. “Each student (at SGTC) pays a student activity fee,” said Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and SGA advisor Vanessa Wall. “Our Student Government Association are the leaders who determine how to spend that money.”

The members of the 2021-2022 Student Government Association and their officers include: President, Donald Gay, Diesel Technology; Vice President, ShaBrea Hicks, Cosmetology; Secretary/Treasurer Christiana Smith, Early Childhood; Parliamentarian/Reporter, Joshua Tubbs, Horticulture; Joe’l Braxton, Criminal Justice; Cassandra Milledge, Medical Assisting; Jy’Mia Fann, Marketing; Braxton McGee, Electronics; Curtecia Jackson, Practical Nursing; John Keith Verble, CAT Heavy Equipment; Peyton Norris, CAT Heavy Equipment, Gerode Prather, Motorsports; Matthew Burton, John Deere Agricultural Technology; and Joshua Walker, John Deere Ag Technology.

Currently, the SGTC SGA has planned Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Domestic Violence Awareness Day, Spirit Week activities and Halloween activities that include costume contests, door decorating contest, painted pumpkin contest, scary movie night, and treat bags.

SGTC offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs plus many opportunities to get involved in campus life beyond the classroom.

Registration for Spring Semester is set for Tuesday, November 16 and classes will begin on Tuesday, January 12. For more information contact the SGTC admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele or visit southgatech.edu.