Allene Bradley Kelley: October 18, 2021

Mrs. Allene Bradley Kelley age 94 of Americus, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from the graveside at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. William Hall will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the services at the graveside.

Allene Bradley Kelley was born April 5, 1927 in Leslie, GA. She was the daughter of the late H. D. Bradley and the late Addie Johnson Bradley. Mrs. Kelly retired from Manhattan Shirt Company and had a home daycare business. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Trussell (Larry) of Leslie, Janis Lacy (Layne) of Leslie and Debbie Philmon (Russell) of Cobb. 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild also survive.

Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Kelley, eight brothers and sisters, a daughter, Carol Vaughan and two grandchildren, Shannon Philmon and Todd Trussell.

