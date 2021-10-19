Americus Bike Week is this week: October 18-22

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling would like to remind everyone in the city of Americus that the week of October 18-22 is Americus Bike Week and that those who love to ride their bicycles should use this week to bike to school and to work.

On Thursday, October 21, cyclists are encouraged to join all Furlow Charter scholars (students) and advisors in a morning walk or bike ride to school. Participants should meet at the GSW conference center at 7:30 am and will be escorted by the Americus Police Department and Sumter Cycling to the Furlow Charter School.

Sumter Cycling would like to encourage more people in Americus and throughout Sumter County to celebrate the joy of cycling. Whether biking for transportation or enjoyment, for health or for the environment, to work or just around the neighborhood, Sumter Cycling would like to encourage more people to make the time to ride a bicycle. Friday, October 22 is Bike to Work Day. On that day, people are encouraged to ride their bikes to work, or anywhere else.

Those who ride their bikes on that day can stop by the Public Safety Building from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for free coffee, snacks and giveaways.

Compete for prizes and accolades, individually or with a team from your work or organization, in the Employer Challenge. Earn points for number of miles ridden, number of riders, percentage of workforce, etc. Learn more and/or register a team here: https://www.sumtercycling.org/bike-to-work.

Later that day at noon, cyclists are also encouraged to come join Mayor Barry Blount, as well as the other mayoral candidates, for a short police-escorted bicycle ride, which will start and end at Rylander Park. Riders will get to enjoy a free pizza lunch at the ride’s conclusion and hear thoughts from mayoral candidates on cycling in Americus.