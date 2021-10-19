October 20, 2021

Georgia Southwestern State University Sophomore Golfer Payne Sells shot a 71 in Round 1 and a 74 in Round 2 to earn the Hurricanes’ low score of the day on the first day of competition (Monday, 10/18) at the Copperhead Championship in Innisbrook, FL. Photo by Christopher Finn

Sells leads Hurricanes on Day 1 of Copperhead Championship

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

INNISBROOK, FL — The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a 21-over 589 on Monday in the opening two rounds of the Copperhead Championship hosted by the University of West Florida to sit in eighth place out of 17 teams. The 54-hole event is being played at the Innisbrook Resort on the Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,209 Yards) and features 11 ranked teams with six of the top ten teams in the country participating.

Payne Sells had the Hurricanes’ low score of the day with a 3-over score after two rounds, having six birdies in Rounds 1 and 2.

Simon Estrada finished second on the team with a 6-over on the day and tied for 29th place. Alex Wells was a stroke back of Estrada while Chase McLain and Saksit Jairak finished with rounds of 10 and 12 over.

Saint Leo closed the day atop the team standings with a three-stroke lead over fellow Peach Belt member Lander University. Alberto Castagnara from Saint Leo finished at 3-under for the low score of the day among the field of 90 golfers.

The tournament wraps up Tuesday.

2021 COPPERHEAD CHAMPIONSHIP – TEAM SCORES

      Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/-
1   Saint Leo (24)  282 289   571 +3
2   Lander  289 285   574 +6
3   West Florida (12)  290 292   582 +14
T4 ↑2 Arkansas Tech (7)  294 289   583 +15
T4   Barry (6)  291 292   583 +15
6 ↑5 Nova Southeastern  297 288   585 +17
7 ↓1 Florida Southern  294 292   586 +18
8 ↓3 Georgia Southwestern (10)  292 297   589 +21
9 ↑3 Lincoln Memorial (4) 300 291   591 +23
10 ↓1 Lee (3) 296 297   593 +25
11 ↓3 Queens U. of Charlotte (22) 295 299   594 +26
12 ↑4 Tampa 308 291   599 +31
13 ↑1 Columbus State (8) 303 297   600 +32
14 ↓5 Flagler (21) 296 305   601 +33
15 ↓3 Lynn (17) 300 303   603 +35
16 ↓1 Valdosta State 304 300   604 +36
17   Florida Tech 309 307   616 +48
 
( ) – NCAA Division II Golfstat computer ranking

 

GSW SCORES

Place     Rd. 1 Rd. 2   Total +/-
 T12 ↓4 Payne Sells  71  74   145 +3
 T29 ↑3 Simon Estrada  74 74   148 +6
 T37 ↑8 Alex Wells  76 73   149 +7
 T54 ↓46 Chase McLain  71 81   152 +10
 T63   Saksit Jairak  78 76   154 +12

 

