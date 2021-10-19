Sells leads Hurricanes on Day 1 of Copperhead Championship

From Staff Reports

INNISBROOK, FL — The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a 21-over 589 on Monday in the opening two rounds of the Copperhead Championship hosted by the University of West Florida to sit in eighth place out of 17 teams. The 54-hole event is being played at the Innisbrook Resort on the Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,209 Yards) and features 11 ranked teams with six of the top ten teams in the country participating.

Payne Sells had the Hurricanes’ low score of the day with a 3-over score after two rounds, having six birdies in Rounds 1 and 2.

Simon Estrada finished second on the team with a 6-over on the day and tied for 29th place. Alex Wells was a stroke back of Estrada while Chase McLain and Saksit Jairak finished with rounds of 10 and 12 over.

Saint Leo closed the day atop the team standings with a three-stroke lead over fellow Peach Belt member Lander University. Alberto Castagnara from Saint Leo finished at 3-under for the low score of the day among the field of 90 golfers.

The tournament wraps up Tuesday.

For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @GSW_Golf.

2021 COPPERHEAD CHAMPIONSHIP – TEAM SCORES

Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/- 1 Saint Leo (24) 282 289 571 +3 2 Lander 289 285 574 +6 3 West Florida (12) 290 292 582 +14 T4 ↑2 Arkansas Tech (7) 294 289 583 +15 T4 Barry (6) 291 292 583 +15 6 ↑5 Nova Southeastern 297 288 585 +17 7 ↓1 Florida Southern 294 292 586 +18 8 ↓3 Georgia Southwestern (10) 292 297 589 +21 9 ↑3 Lincoln Memorial (4) 300 291 591 +23 10 ↓1 Lee (3) 296 297 593 +25 11 ↓3 Queens U. of Charlotte (22) 295 299 594 +26 12 ↑4 Tampa 308 291 599 +31 13 ↑1 Columbus State (8) 303 297 600 +32 14 ↓5 Flagler (21) 296 305 601 +33 15 ↓3 Lynn (17) 300 303 603 +35 16 ↓1 Valdosta State 304 300 604 +36 17 Florida Tech 309 307 616 +48 ( ) – NCAA Division II Golfstat computer ranking

GSW SCORES

Place Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Total +/- T12 ↓4 Payne Sells 71 74 145 +3 T29 ↑3 Simon Estrada 74 74 148 +6 T37 ↑8 Alex Wells 76 73 149 +7 T54 ↓46 Chase McLain 71 81 152 +10 T63 Saksit Jairak 78 76 154 +12