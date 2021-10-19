SGTC receives $1,029,733 grant to assist students

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President John Watford, Ph.D. announced that South Georgia Tech has been awarded a $1,029,733 Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education (SAIHE) grant for additional funds for its students affected by COVID-19.

“The entire amount of this grant funding will be utilized to provide direct payments to students attending South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. “We realize that our students and community has been directly impacted by the coronavirus. This grant funding will be distributed to students to defray expenses associated with coronavirus including lost or decreased family income or costs associated with a transition to distance education. Students may also elect to use the funds for current or past tuition balances if they are currently enrolled at South Georgia Technical College. However, this will be done at the student’s disc583 328retion. This is just one more example of how SGTC is helping ‘Change Lives’ in our communities and in the lives of students.”

The additional financial aid disbursements will be issued directly to students. “This is a great time to come back or enroll at South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. “This additional grant funding will make it possible for many students to start or complete their college education. I encourage students who have considered enrolling in college to apply now. There are no testing requirements.”

The Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education (SAIHE) grant was authorized under section 314 (a)(3) in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) for institutions with the greatest unmet needs due to coronavirus. As mandated by the U.S. Department of Education, priority must be given to students with exceptional need, such as students who receive Pell grants. However, students who do not qualify for Pell grants may also be eligible for the additional funding.

Students who are currently enrolled in Fall Semester may be eligible for the grant funding. The college will disburse the grants funds over a 12-month period so students not enrolled during Fall Semester, 2021, may also be eligible to receive funds if they enroll in Spring and Summer 2022 semesters. Students enrolled in online and in-person education are eligible. Awards will be distributed based on greatest need and then other students may be eligible as well.

Eligible students will receive an email notifying them of the selection based on financial aid data from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). SGTC will use a distribution process centered on need and enrollment status (full-time or part-time). To be eligible to receive the SAIHE grant, a students must be registered either as a full-time or part-time student. The student need will be established by the Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) calculated on the 21-22 FASA.

SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird submitted the grant information. Applications from community colleges and institutions of higher education located in rural settings that serve a high percentage of low-income students and have experienced significant enrollment declines, indicating particularly acute institutional needs were eligible to apply.

For more information about the disbursements of the additional grant funds, contact the SGTC Business Office at 229-931-2117 or the SGTC Financial Aid office at 229-931-2351.