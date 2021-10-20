Farron “Bubba” Carl Wilson: October 17, 2021

Farron “Bubba” Carl Wilson, age 67, of Thomaston, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence. A native of Americus, he was born March 12, 1954, to the late William and Mildred Wilson. He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Farron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He would also participate in BBQ and cooking competitions. He even considered himself a pool shark. Farron enjoyed the competition and thrills of life.

Funeral services will be held at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tony West and Pastor Richard Massey officiating. The family will receive friends at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel from 12:00-2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Shaun Wilson, Blake Smith, Justin Burks, Richie Guy, Nick Massey, and Roy Massey.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Priscilla Ann Wilson of Thomaston; son and daughter-in-law, Farron and Jessica Wilson of Thomaston; two daughters and son-in-law, Farrah Wilson & Richie Guy of Thomaston and Sheena and Blake Smith of Thomaston; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Susan Wilson, Jr., of Americus and Darrin and Janna Wilson of Tifton; two sisters and brother-in-law, Cheryl “Sissy” Franklin of Tallahassee, FL., and Amy and Steve Wroblewski of Warner Robins; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St. Macon, GA. 31201.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Daniel Wilson.

