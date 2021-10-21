Job Fair Held at South Georgia Tech

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) and The Staffing People, a staffing and human resources company in Americus, recently joined forces to hold a hiring event in John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC campus. Approximately thirty companies were on hand with jobs available for qualified candidates.

More than 100 job seekers participated in the event. Cynthia Carter, SGTC Director of Career Services, said several job seekers had already sharpened and rehearsed their elevator speech, and many of the job seekers had a targeted job in mind.

In addition to meeting with prospective employers, job fair attendees were offered guidance on improving and tailoring their resumes to increase their chances of success on the job hunt. SGTC students and graduates had the opportunity to meet with employers to discuss potential jobs and internship opportunities.

Nichole Adams, Marketing Manager with The Staffing People received positive feedback from participating employers. She said, “we’re all fighting together to help employers find a capable workforce.”

SGTC Career Services provides information on internships and employment opportunities, allowing students and graduates to make make-to-face contact with potential employers. To learn more about SGTC Career Services, contact Cynthia Carter at ccarter@southgatech.edu.

For people looking to start their careers and those seeking new opportunities, South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degrees, diplomas, and certificates of credit in a wide variety of fields. For a complete list of programs visit www.southgatech.edu.