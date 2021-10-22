Area beat Report 10/19 to 10/21
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bernard, Stephanie Suzette (In Jail), 40, Housing for Richland PD
- Bentley, Jasiuana Iykia (Bonded Out), 21, Being extremely disruptive in school
- Burts, Tellis Bernard (Bonded Out), 47, Improper Parking/Driving while license suspended
- Clark, Kentroylis Kentrell (Bonded Out), 36, Witness Contempt – Warrant
- Garcia, Nicholas (In Jail), 41, DUI-Alcohol
- Leverette, Tara Lanette (Bonded Out), 50, Aiding or permitting another to escape law enforcement custody.
- Shellhouse, Amy Marie (In Jail), 45, Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass/Giving false address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Williams, Shateria Vonshe (Bonded Out), 21, Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/19
- Trip and Hudson, Headlight requirements/Driver must apply for a new license within a certain number od days/Window tint violation
- Tripp St. and Lamar St., Driver issued a warning for violations
- 1132 Hwy 49 South, Shots Fired
- 1204 S. MLK Blvd., information for officer
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
- 1091 GA Hwy 30, Assist Motorist
- 118 Mallard Lane, Alarm Activation
- 1308 GA Hwy 27 E, Vehicle Theft
- Hwy 280 East, Warning for trailer lights being out/given a police escort to his business on Southerfield Road due to not being able to get lights back on.
10/20
- MLK at Shell Station, Driver issued warning for violation
- 138 North Village Dr., 911 Hangup
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
10/19
- Matthews Dr. at Ameri-Green at 12:41 a.m., Suspicious Incident
10/20
- Prince St. at Salvation Army at 4:51 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking/ Giving false address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:01 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Horton Dr. at 10:44 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Matthews Dr. at 11:15 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:40 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- East Lamar St. at 12:16 p.m., Recovered Property/Not stolen
- GA Hwy 27 East at Sumter Pediatrics at 12:53 p.m., Ungovernable child
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mayo St. at Stayley Memorial Gardens at 5:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Eastview Circle Apartments at 7:16 p.m., Possession of firearms by a minor
- Wheatley and Felder St. at 7:58 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Simple Battery
10/21
- Tripp St. at Mike’s Party Store at 12:10 a.m., Theft By Taking/Battery
- McCoy St. at 10:53 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Lakeview Circle at 4:48 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Smith St. at 10:01 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in 1st Degree-Deprivation/Cruelty to Children in the third degree-Allowing children to witness violence/Battery – 1st offense
- Poplar St. at Jefferson St. at 10:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Waitsman Dr. at Apt. B at 11:39 p.m., Harassing Communications
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Burke, Summer Dawn, 36, Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree-allowing children to witness violence/Battery-Family Violence
- Denmark, Cierra, 21, Contempt of Court
- Miles, Christopher Bernard, 42, Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- Shepard, Keaston Allen, 19, Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree-allowing children to witness violence/Criminal Trespass/Battery – first offense/Battery – 1st offense
