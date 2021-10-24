Bulldogs 12U football team wins the 12U Championship in low-scoring affair

AMERICUS – Thanks to a 55-yard rushing touchdown from scrimmage by Austin Davis, as well as Davis’s successful two-point conversion, the 12U Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 8-0 in the 11/12-Year-Old Championship Game of the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) Youth Football League.

This was a low-scoring affair between two talented teams, but Davis’s long run to pay dirt with a little over three minutes left in the first half proved to be the difference.

There were several defensive plays made in this game by both teams, including a key interception by the Bulldogs near the goal line with 1:33 to go in the third quarter, as the Gators had the ball first and goal at the 1-yard line. The Gators’ running back, Zayden Monts, ran the ball 35 yards towards Bulldogs turned out to be a crucial play in the game, as Georgia came up with the interception shortly thereafter. Both Jaylin Walton of the Bulldogs and Dometrius Monts, Jr. of the Gators also came up with interceptions in this game.

Some of these players, like the Bulldogs’ Briceton Terry, compete for the their local middle school teams. Terry recently helped the Sumter County Middle School Panthers win the Deep South Conference Championship when the Panthers defeated Lee County East 38-26 last Wednesday at Alton Shell Stadium.