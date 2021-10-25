Area Beat Report 10/22 to 10/24
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bacon, Taylor Diane (In Jail), 19, False report of a crime
- Britt, Shammus Jarrod (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Stalking/Family Violence/Simple Battery – Family Violencechildren
- Burke, Summer Dawn (Bonded Out), 35, Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense
- Champion, Felicia Nicole (In Jail), 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Deriso, Javaris Antwan (Weekender), 29, Weekender
- Green, Sarah Madeline (In Jail), 47, Criminal Trespass
- Jackson, Angela Adams (In Jail), 44, Simple Battery
- McClary, Kewata Olivia (In Jail), 25, Holding for Dooly County SO
- Merrit, Eddie Will (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Mims, Alton Williams (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation
- Robinson, Alvin Corneluise (In Jail), 33, Simple Battery
- Shepard, Keaston Allen (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Battery/Criminal Trespass/Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in the third degree
- Willis, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 35, Failure to maintain lane/DUI – Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Driver Use Due Care/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officerSumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary10/22
- 1132 Hwy 49 S, Shots Fired
- 210 Rucker St., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 49 North at MM 24, Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 49 North at MM 24, Warning for Speeding
- 105 McLittle Bridge Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 130 Starlight Circle, Aggravated Stalking
- 1558 GA Hwy 30 W, Assist Motorist
- Hwy 19 North at MM 15, Warning for Speeding
- 174 North Spring Creek Circle, Alarm Activation
- 131 Tommy Warren Dr., Theft By Deception – Felony
- 164 Grover Dr., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 308, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Sumter City Road, Warning for Speeding
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Forgery
10/23
- Memorial Mile at Hwy 19 North, Citation for Speeding
- Memorial Mile at Hwy 19 North, Citation for Speeding
- 508 Hwy 27 East, Welfare Check
- Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for a violation
- GA Hwy 19 South about N Station Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for a violation
- GA Hwy 49 at Albany Annex Rd., Traffic Stop/Passing within 200 feet of on-coming traffic
- Highway 49 N at MM 22, Citations for Speeding and Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 805 Harold Avenue, Civil Disturbance
- 106 Lexington Circle at Lot 41, Found Property
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 27 at Southland Road, Warning for failure to maintain lane
- District Line Rd. at Middle River Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 30, Warning for Speeding
- 411 GA Hwy 19 North, Suspicious Person
10/24
- Old Andersonville near Burma, Accident Involving Deer
- 2271 Brady Rd., Missing Child
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for Speeding
- Bell St. at Oak Avenue, Warning for seat belt violation
- E. Lamar at Lonnie Lane, Driver issued warning for violation
- 1727 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery/Family Violence
- 1149 US Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Person
- 3574 GA Hwy 195 North, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Lec Front Lobby, Information for officer
219 Smokey Lane, Damage to Property
- 111 Still Quarter St., Suspicious Vehicle
- 162 Honey Suckle Road, Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 377 at Bell St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 11, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Knowingly driving car on suspended license/No proof of insurance
10/25
- 111 County Line Road Lot G, Attempted burglary
- Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Warning in reference to headlight requirements
