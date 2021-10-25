October 25, 2021

Mayoral candidate Javarise Terry issues 100-day plan

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 10:41 am Monday, October 25, 2021

 Staff Reports

If elected Mayoral Candidate Javarise J. Terry issues his 100-Day plan to the citizens of Americus. In his first 100 days as Mayor, Javarise Terry has created a plan to propose to Americus City Council that would swiftly implement a progressive agenda to address issues in our city. This agenda would strategically implement issues in the area(s) of Crime, Affordable Housing, Economic Development / Workforce Development. In addition to building a new ethnics and transparency policies in our local government.

0-30 Days ( Internal and External Engagement):

Actions Steps:

  • Conduct District Town Hall Meetings.
  • Facilitate listening engagement for Internal Stakeholders
    • City Departments
  • Work alongside city council and leadership team to conduct a city transitional audit.

31-60 Days ( Community, Organization, Retention, and Economy) CORE Plan:

Action Steps:

Community:

  • Establish a citizen advisory board to promote and advance culture, inclusiveness, and diversity within the city.
  • Create initiatives to bring together churches, community leaders, businesses, and governmental agencies to revitalize neighborhoods through clean-up efforts.
  • Host a breakfast roundtable discussion to promote efforts towards building community wellness and to help combat covid-19.
  • Create plans to address Infrastructure needs including roads and bridges and public walkways.
  • Create and address educational programs and recreational activities for the youth.
  • Promote and partner with nonprofit organizations to support and help families find better access to affordable housing.

Organization:

  • Ensure budgetary processes are transparent, timely and reflective of shared strategic plan between stakeholders and city council.
  • Building two-way communication outlets through social media, surveys, and other media to facilitate internal and external feedback.

Retention / Recruitment:

  • Focus on retaining existing employees and promote recruitment initiatives to attract newer talents.

Economy:

  • Building collaborative partnership between city council and county commissioners, public schools, and post-secondary systems to improve and dynamic workforce.
  • Promote and expand city engagement efforts with local payroll development authority (PDA) and chamber of commerce.
  • Create a small business advisory council to promote small business growth and expansion.
  • Building and investing in newer programs and initiatives to support local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
  • Support agricultural needs to meet supply and demand and build opportunities for expansion.

61-100 Days (Accountability)

Action Plans:

  • Create and develop a strategic framework plan based on stakeholder data from townhall and stakeholder meetings.
  • Promote healthy conversation between law enforcement and citizens concerning community policing.

 

Early Voting continues until October 29th, 2021, from 8:00am-5:00p.m. Election Day is November 2nd, 2021.

