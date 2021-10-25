Phoebe Sumter CEO to Step Down

Americus, Ga. – Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg recently informed the hospital board of directors of her intention to accept a new healthcare administration position in her home state of Minnesota. Lunneborg’s last day as leader of the Americus hospital will be Dec. 3, 2021.

“We’ve accomplished so many things at Phoebe Sumter, and together we’ve stood strong in the face of the greatest healthcare challenge in generations,” Lunneborg wrote in a message to Phoebe Sumter employees. “I am so grateful for my time here in southwest Georgia, and I’m deeply proud of all we’ve done together. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing team of expert medical professionals and truly wonderful people.”

Lunneborg came to Phoebe Sumter seven years ago from Allina Health in Minnesota, and she has been an active leader in the community. She has served on boards of organizations including the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and the Ignite College and Career Academy, and she was a driving force in the creation of the Healthy Sumter Initiative. She said her family will leave the area with heavy hearts.

“If the last year and a half has taught me anything, it’s how important family is in each of our lives. While my family and I have loved being a part of the southwest Georgia community, it’s a long way away from Minnesota where my parents, my husband’s parents, and much of our extended family still live. So, to shorten that distance from the ones we hold so dear, we’ll be returning to Minnesota,” Lunneborg said.

Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner praised Lunneborg’s leadership and commitment to improving access to quality healthcare in and around Sumter County. “Brandi has done an exceptional job at Phoebe Sumter, leading from the front with vision and a down-to-earth connectivity that has made Phoebe Sumter a powerful source of caring and clinical expertise for the community. Replacing a leader like Brandi is never easy, but the legacy she’s helped establish in Americus is a foundation we can continue to build on for years to come,” Steiner said.

Phoebe will work with a leading search firm to conduct a search for Phoebe Sumter’s next CEO.