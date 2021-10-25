SGTC Board members support SGTC Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Golf Classic

Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors member Michael Coley was presented with his prize winnings from the SGTC Jets Booster Club Sparky Reeves Golf Classic recently. Coley won for the prize for the longest drive at seventh annual Classic that provides support for the SGTC Jets and Lady Jets intercollegiate basketball teams.

Coley participated in the three-man scramble tournament with SGTC President Dr. John Watford and board member Grant Buckley. Board members Jake Everett and Don Porter also participated and sponsored teams in the tournament which had 34 teams and a large number of hole sponsors.

Dr. Watford presented Coley with his prizes and also recognized the members of the SGTC 2021 -2022 Jets and Lady Jets athletic teams and coaches at the October board meeting in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center.