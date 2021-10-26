October 26, 2021

  • 73°

Area Beat Report 10/25 to 10/26

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Evans, Shannon Tavrous (In Jail), 44, Theft By Deception/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon/Criminal Street Gang Activity/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission or attempt to commit a felony/Failure to Appear.
  • Jackson, Angela Adams (In Jail), 44, Simple Battery
  • James, Fabian Lakeith (In Jail), 40, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Robinson, Alvin Corneluies (In Jail), 23, Simple Battery
  • Wiggins, Jason Alex (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/25

  • 111 County Line Rd. Lot G, Burglary Attempt
  • Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Warning in reference to headlight requirements
  • 624 Tallent Store Road, Illegal Dumping
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Lorraine Ave. at Crawford St., Traffic Stop
  • Prince St. at Forsyth St., Warning for expired registration
  • Elm Avenue at Glessner St., Seat Belt Violation
  • 106 Trail Lane, Burglary
  • 123 Learning Lane at Sumter County Primary School, Information for officer
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 933 Highway 27 E, Alarm Activation
  • 131 Overlook Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Courthouse – Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen tag
  • 104 Packing House Road at Kingdom Hall, Damage to Property
  • Hwy 19 N at Lime Creek Bridge, Accident Involving Deer
  • 414 North Bond St. Apt. A, Domestic Disturbance
  • Spring St. at Magnolia St., Seat Belt Violation
  • 562 North Spring Creek Circle, Criminal Trespass
  • 520 GA Hwy 280 West at Lot D, Domestic Disturbance
  • 852 McMath Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • MLK and Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield right of way
  • 506 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 Woodland Acres, Alarm Activation
  • 279 Lacrosse Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 193 Basket Factory Rd. at GA Cold Storage, Suspicious Person
  • 183 Tallent Store Road and 246 Tallent Store Raod, Illegal Dumping

10/26

  • Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
  • 326 Waymon St., Domestic Disturbance

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records