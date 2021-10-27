October 27, 2021

Area Beat Report 10/26 to 10/27

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bridges, Mary Juanita (In Jail), 57, Aggravated Assault
  • Devane, Raymond Loren (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
  • Douglas, Cortez Taiwan (In Jail), 20, Theft By Taking – Felony/Items prohibited for possession by inmates/Participation in prohibited criminal gang activity/Failure to Appear
  • Evans, Shannon Tavrous (In Jail), 44, Theft By Deception – Felony/Financial Transaction-Card Fraud/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Theft by Receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor/Receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony offender/Criminal Street Gang Activity/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit felonies/Failure to Appear
  • Peters, Jacori Devontae (Released), 32, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/26

  • 326 Waymon St., Domestic Disturbance
  • Felder St. at Southwestern Circle, Warning in reference to tag light requirements
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 377 at Mile Marker 4, Citation for Speeding
  • Hwy 27 E at Hwy 195, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at Arch Helms Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
  • 915 North Lee St. at Fresh Staley Academy, Information for officer
  • Rees St. at Forsyth St., Seat Belt Violation/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • 122 Crisp Dr. at Austin Urethane, Lost or stolen tag
  • 321 West Church St., Domestic Disturbance
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 1495 Highway 280 East, Welfare Check
  • Highway 280 East at Tommy Smith Rd., Assist another agency
  • 116 1st St., Assist Another Agency
  • Sunset Park, Shots Fired
  • 106 Foster St., Information for officer
  • 127 Southland Subdivision Rd., Damage to Property
  • Moon St. at Pecan Circle, Suspicious Person

10/27

  • RW Jones Rd., Information for officer
