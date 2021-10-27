More good news for Americus

Mayor Barry Blount, City Manager Diadra Powell and grant writers Sherry and Jeff Kurtz got back home this morning, 10.27.21 with great news. Barry reports, “Over a million dollars we brought home this morning!” The City of Americus submitted a competitive bid to the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) in hopes of earning funds for her citizens. The mayor explains, “These are funds received from the DCA to improve the lives of citizens of Americus by facilitating improvements to homes and upgrading drainage on Sun Valley Drive.” A Community Development Block Grant, in the amount of $750, 000 will fund the Sun Valley Drive project which is scheduled to begin in early 2022. The Community Home Improvement Program (CHIP) will provide $400,000 worth of home improvements beginning in January of 2022 as well.

Americus is setting the standard, as we were the only city in the Southwest region of the State to receive both grants. Barry’s sentiment is one of gratitude. “We are very appreciative to DCA for selecting us.” According to their website, the purpose of the Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) is to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing in Georgia by granting funds to city and county governments, public housing authorities, and nonprofits to 1.) rehabilitate owner-occupied homes, and 2.) build and renovate affordable single-family homes for sale to eligible homebuyers. The Department of Community Affairs provides services and programs that help local governments create quality communities. These include technical assistance, capacity development, best practice identification and implementation in areas such as local government planning, incorporating volunteerism, and downtown development, as well as wise resource management and conservation. In addition, DCA provides significant research and survey assistance to local governments, and is responsible for Georgia’s building and construction codes.

Having come home from a presentation Albany Technical College, Americus is deemed a big winner. Next time you get a chance, shake the hand of the Mayor and City Council of Americus, the talented Kurtzes and our own Diadra Powell for bringing home great news. Job well done, indeed!