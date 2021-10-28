Grant Awarded to Americus Police Department

Press Release

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Awards Child Restraint Usage Grant To Americus Police Department

The Americus Police Department is pleased to announce that it has received a grant in the amount of $10,476.00 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

The money will be used by the Americus Police Department to purchase convertible car seats and booster seats. Funds will also cover the cost of sending 4 officers for training to be certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians and assist in purchasing supplies needed to support the program. It is the goal of the Americus Police Department to reduce injuries to children by providing child safety seats and educational programs emphasizing the importance of properly using a child safety restraint.

The Americus Police Department serves a diverse population. Through a combination of enforcement and education, it is the department’s goal to reduce injuries and death to children caused by the lack of a child safety restraint seat or its improper use.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”

The grant will begin on October 1, 2021, and the funds are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.