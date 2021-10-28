Marcell Baker runs for Mayor of City of Americus
Hello everyone! My name is Marcell Baker. I am born and raised here in Americus,GA. My parents are Aretha (Sanders) Patterson and Alphonson Baker. I am a lifelong member of United Holiness Church. I graduated from Sumter County Comprehensive High School Class of 1996. I am, also, a veteran/disabled veteran of the United States Army and served honorably with the Elite 82nd Airborne Division. I am now retired. I have a beautiful wife, Nadia (Jackson) Baker of nine years, with whom I share two amazing young children, Summer, age 6, and Sawyer, age4. I’ve seen firsthand the concerns of the community. I have served my country and now I want to serve my community. Based on the needs of the people, I decided to run for Mayor of Americus. I am keen on integrity, loyalty, and selfless service, while using a team/faith based system to accomplish the mission. I am not afraid to do the right thing! I am here to “Help Not Hinder”. I come to you as a “Trusted Messenger”. Elect Baker for Mayor on November 2, 2021. Together we can do all things through Christ. The time is now!
Grant Awarded to Americus Police Department
Press Release Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Awards Child Restraint Usage Grant To Americus Police Department The Americus Police Department is... read more