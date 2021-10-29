Ellaville Woman Arrested for Shooting Death of Husband

Ellaville, GA (October 29, 2021) – On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the GBI arrested Juanita Bridges, age 57, of Ellaville, for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Schley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home at 209 Georgia Highway 240 East, after receiving reports that someone had been shot. Deputies found Bobby Bridges with a gunshot wound to the chest. Juanita Bridges, Bobby Bridges’ wife, was also in the home and gave deputies a handgun. Juanita Bridges told deputies that she had shot her husband.

Bobby Bridges was transported by EMS to Phoebe Sumter in Americus, GA, where he died. Juanita Bridges was taken into custody and transported to the Schley County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact the GBI at 229-931-2439 or the Schley County Sheriff’s Office at 229-937-2101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.