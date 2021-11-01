Area Beat Report 10/28 to 11/1
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, David Kentrell (In Jail), 42, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to Maintain Lane/Forgery – 1st Degree
- Deriso, Javaris Antwan, 27, Weekender
- Dunn, Jonathan Michael (Bonded Out), 20, Failure To Appear
- Floyd, Xavier Cortez (In Jail), 21, Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- Garcia, Nicholas (Released), 41, County Disorderly Conduct
- Grimes, Elsie Ladonia (In Jail), 62, Aggravated Assault
- King, Darrell Lamar (Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol/Citation for Speeding
- Lee, Daniel Bernard (In Jail), 50, Holding for Columbus
- Leverette, Jaquan Desmond (Time Served), 25, DUI-Alcohol/Citation for Speeding/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to obey signs or control devices
- Lopez, Raul (Bonded Out), 19, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey signs or control devices
- Streeter, Zybravian Temale (Rebooked), 21, Probation Violation/Battery/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
10/29
- E. Church St. near GA Hwy 49 North, Assist Motorist
- 423 Shiloh Rd., Livestock in Road
- 848 McMath Mill Rd. at All Day Trucking, LLC., Identity Theft
- 272B Carter Fish Pond Rd., Animal Complaint
- 120 Carter Fish Pond Rd., Information for Officer
- Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Citation for Speeding
- 669 Burma Rd., Information for Officer
- 130 Santa Rosa Dr., Loud Music
- 890 Lamar Road, Burglary
10/30
- 106 Saw Dust Trail, Suspicious Vehicle, Suspicious Vehicle
- US Highway 280 at Mile Marker 20, Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 308 near Hwy 19 South, Accident Involving Deer
- 244 E. Rock Hill Dr., Alarm Activation
- 107 West Plains St. at Welcome Center, Alarm Activation
- 153 6th St., Information for officer
- 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
- 110 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- 266 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Domestic Disturbance
10/31
- Mask Rd. and Brady Rd., Livestock in Road
- 1617 Hwy 280 East at Baldwin Agency, Alarm Activation
- Carter Fish Pond Rd. and GA Hwy 45 South, Accident Involving Deer
- 588 Middle River Road, Alarm Activation
- 237 Lacrosse Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 433 Arch Helms Rd., 911 Hangup
- 1746 Salters Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 167 Wild Azalea, Alarm Activation
- Georgia Highway 3 (South), Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 45 N at Bob Dodson Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 487 Arch Helms Rd., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 27 E. near Overlook Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 2, Assist Motorist
- 502 Confederate St., Suspicious Person
- Johnson Street, Suspicious Person
- Lamar Rd. at Tim Tucker Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 479B Middle River Rd., Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Alarcon-Perez, Vicente, 56, Driving without a valid license/Speeding
- Clark, Takieta Denise, 38, Assault and Battery
- Cross, Sedric Deon, 36, Assault and Battery/Obstruction/Disorderly Conduct
- Davis, Keanna Chantel, 26, Theft By Shoplifting
- Floyd, Xavier, 21, Theft By receiving Stolen Property
- Grimes, Elsie, 62, Aggravated Assault
- Leverett, Collin Richard, 24, Theft By Shoplifting
- Walton, Ryan M, 23, Driving with license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
10/28
- Brookdale Dr. at 2:07 a.m., Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault
10/29
- A Barbara Battle Way at 1:11 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Smith St. at 3:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lilly Lane at 4:03 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- A Wanda Way at Kensington Apts. at 3:13 p.m., Burglary 1st Degree Felony
- GA Hwy 3 at 5:15 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at Scene of Accident
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia Avenue at 10 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail Light Lens Required
- Knollwood Dr. at Apt.N1 at Cripple Creek Apartments at 10:36 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Lonnie Lane at Meadowbrook Village Apartments at 4:43 p.m., Harassing Communications
10/30
- Forrest St. at Apt. Q at 12:48 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Adderton St. at Rubo’s at 8:22 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Felony
- Forrest St. Apt. Q at 11:57 p.m., Battery
- Willis St. at 2:09 a.m., Assault and Battery/Obstruction/Disorderly Conduct
- E. Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 8:17 a.m., Driving without a Valid License/Citation for Speeding
- Ridge St. at 3:57 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Dr. at 10:38 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Citation for Speeding/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to obey signs or control devices
- Oglethorpe Dr. at 10:55 a.m., Hit and Run:Duty of Driver to Stop at schene of accident
- Prince St. at 10:35 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Bozeman Circle at 1:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Forsyth St. at 4:01 p.m., Damage to Property
- 16th Green St. at Apt. E at 4:19 p.m., Damage to Property
- Felder St. at Lexington Place Apartments at 3:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
10/31
- Forrest St. Apt. Q at 1:48 a.m., Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- Elm Avenue at E. Hill St. at 3:52 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to obey signs or control devices – Failure to stop at stop sign
- Horton Dr. at 6:25 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- C Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 6:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Home for Girls at 6:55 p.m., Missing Person
- S. Lee St. at University Station Apartments at 6 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 222 at Meadowbrook Lane at 9:04 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- S. Lee St. at Magnolia Manor at 9:07 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:33 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Southerfield Rd. at 2:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Cherokee St. at 6:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Tom Hall Circle at 5:15 p.m., Civil Matter
