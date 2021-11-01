GSW Visual Arts participates in 9th Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ project helping to eliminate hunger locally

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Faculty and students in the Department of Visual Arts at Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW), along with several other local artists, are coming together once again to feed the hungry by selling hand-crafted ceramic bowls.

GSW Visual Arts and Americus-Sumter County Arts Council ‘Empty Bowls’ project will take place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Americus. 125 S Jackson St, Americus, GA 31709.

The goal for this year is to produce and sell 200 bowls at $20 each totaling $4,000 if all bowls are sold. Eighty percent of the proceeds collected from this event will benefit the Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, a local charity, while the Arts Council will keep the remainder.

The Harvest of Hope Food Pantry is a Christian-based, nonprofit organization serving approximately 750-1,000 families in need per month. Led by Executive Director Rev. Sonny Pinckard, and his wife, Ginger, hundreds of volunteers help distribute bags of food after families are interviewed to establish income and need.

“It’s a great way for artists, charitable groups and businesses to work together,” said GSW Visual Arts Professor Keaton Wynn. “Through this project, students will see their creative potential turning nothing into something beautiful that has tangible value and a positive impact in the lives of others.”

GSW Visual Arts began making bowls in 2012 for the Albany Area Arts Council’s effort to support the SOWEGA Council on Aging. After several years, the decision was made to move the event locally in collaboration with the Americus-Sumter County Arts Council to benefit the Americus community.

This year, three local restaurants have donated soup for the event: Sweet Georgia Bakery and Cafe, Pat’s Place, and The 1800 Mexican Restaurant. With the purchase of a ceramic bowl, participants will receive either a soup voucher that can be redeemed at one of these local restaurants or a freshly baked good (while supplies last).

Bowls will be made by Keaton Wynn, Amber Moore, Sefunmi Adebanwo, Susan Ryles, and the beginning ceramics class at GSW.