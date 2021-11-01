Nationally recognized talent coming to Sumter County

It is not unusual for the doors of Salem United Methodist Church on Upper River Road to be open for anyone needing a space to take a breath. In its doors are found many a treasure which serves as balm for the soul. This Saturday, November 6, will be a particularly good night to walk through the doors of Salem. At 7pm, the nationally adored, Mark Trammell Quartet will be bringing their music to those gathered. Mark Trammell comes with a strong Southern Gospel Music history as he once was one of the Cathedrals. When the time was right, Mark created his own group to carry the message around the nation. According to their website, “for fifteen years, The Mark Trammell Quartet has traveled across the nation and around the world with one message – Jesus Christ. Legendary baritone, Mark Trammell, leads the quartet with the wisdom of 44 years experience in gospel music. In 2014, Mark was the recipient of a Dove Award for his part in the Cathedrals Family Reunion Event. Subscribers of the Singing News Fans Awards voted him Favorite Baritone of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In 2017 he was inducted a second time into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame for his tenure with Gold City. Though the quartet has a growing list of accomplishments, their mission remains the same – to edify the body of Christ and see souls come to know the Savior.”

This Saturday night Mark and his quartet will be bringing some of the favorites as well as some new flavors to Sumter County. We have a chance to soak it in and the only cost is a consideration of a love offering. It is not a common occurrence to have a chance to enjoy such talent free of charge and it is with highest enthusiasm we welcome the quartet to our home. Please join in on the welcome and soak up all that is great about Southern Gospel Music. Plan to join the fantastic folks of Salem this weekend. Your time will be well invested.

To learn more of the Mark Trammell Quartet you can visit their website at marktrammellministries.com. Salem is located at 903 Upper River Road.