The Friends of the Rylander Theatre present Destination Motown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers

Downtown Americus, Saturday, November 13. Always a favorite among Rylander patrons, the legendary and much loved Motown sound is taking the stage in the form of this New Jersey based, 11-piece show band fronted by four vocalists who are full of soul and some pretty smooth moves. The Sensational Soul Cruisers are comprised of former members of famous R&B groups and their rhythm section was the band behind Eddie Testa as Eddie and the Cruisers. Destination Motown delivers the hits from the Temptations, the Jackson Five, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, and more. This performance is part of the Friends of the Rylander Centennial Series celebrating the 100th birthday of the Rylander Theatre in 2021.

Tickets are $26 plus tax and all seating is reserved. Friends of the Rylander complimentary tickets must be reserved by calling the Box Office directly. For Ticket or Centennial Series membership information please visit rylander.org or call the Rylander Box Office, Tuesday—Friday 11am—4pm, at 229-931-0001.