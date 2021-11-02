Area Beat Report 11/1/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, David Kentrell, 42, DUI/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane/Forgery – 1st Degree
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/1
- Davenport St. at 4:34 a.m., DUI/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane/Forgery – 1st Degree
- S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 7:46 a.m., Contempt of Court
- Harold Avenue at 8:38 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- East Forsyth St. at Roses at 12:11 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Tom Hall Circle at 12:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 104 Daniel St. at 2:48 p.m., Simple Battery/Juvenile Complaint
- North Jackson St. at 4:54 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Copper Hill Circle at 12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Forrest St. Apt. K at 11:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Upper River Rd. at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 10:21 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 19 at Gas & Go at 4 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Bozeman Circle at 11:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
You Might Like
GSW Visual Arts participates in 9th Annual ‘Empty Bowls’ project helping to eliminate hunger locally
By Chelsea Collins AMERICUS – Faculty and students in the Department of Visual Arts at Georgia Southwestern State University’s... read more