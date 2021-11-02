GSW Men’s Soccer Team to face Flagler College in first round of PBC Tournament

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) will be heading back to St. Augustine, FL on Saturday, November 6, to take on the Flagler College Saints (9-7 overall, 7-5 PBC) in the first round of the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season in St. Augustine on Wednesday, October 27, where they lost to Flagler 3-2. The Hurricanes finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak and will try to break that streak with a post-season victory.

According to the PBC website, www.peachbeltconference.org, the Hurricanes (6-8-1 overall, 4-7-1 PBC) are the #5 seed in the tournament and will face the #4-seeded Saints at Flagler College on Saturday, November 6, at 7 p.m. The winner of that first-round match will face the top-seeded Mountain Lions of Young Harris College, the PBC regular season champions, in one of the two PBC semifinal matches to be played at the Blanchard Woods Soccer Complex in Evans, GA on Friday, November 12.

In other PBC Tournament first-round action this Saturday, the #6-seeded North Georgia Nighthawks will travel to Lander University to face the #3-seeded LU Bearcats. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals at Blanchard Woods to face the #2-seeded Clayton State University Lakers on Friday, November 12. By virtue of finishing the regular season as the #1 and #2 seeds, both Young Harris and Clayton State have been awarded first-round byes in the tournament.