November/December 2021 Community Calendar

Election Day!

November 2

Three Precincts open: Griffin Bell, Recreational Center and Rees Park

Sumter County Board of Commissioners

Work Session Meeting

11.09 6:00 PM – Dial in Number 1–646–558–8656 | Meeting ID: 919 4279 3132 | Password: 123788

Regular Meeting

11.16 6:00 PM – Dial in Number 1–646–558–8656 | Meeting ID: 952 1489 3004 | Password: 072455

Board of Assessors Meeting

11.03 9am, Sumter County Courthouse

City of Americus

Council/Staff Agenda Setting Session

November 9, 6:00 PM, The meeting will be hosted at Zoom.com

Meeting ID: 852 0301 6026

Passcode: 536981

One tap mobile

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

Budget Work Session

November 15, 8:30 AM, The meeting will be hosted at zoom.com

Meeting ID: 898 8397 7705

Passcode: 982272

One tap mobile

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

City Council Meeting

November 18, 6:00 PM, The meeting will be hosted zoom.com

Meeting ID: 827 8939 5959

Passcode: 538147

One tap mobile

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

Commissions and Authorities

Historic Preservation Commission – Tuesday, November 9, 4:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room, this meeting will be held virtually.978-990-5000

425018#

Planning & Zoning Commission – Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 4:00 PM. This meeting will be held virtual using the following: 978-990-5000 425018#

Americus/Sumter County Theater Authority – Thursday, November 18, at 5pm. Pace Conference Room, Rylander Theater.

Land Bank Authority – Wednesday, November 3, 1:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.

Main Street Board – Thursday, November 18, 9:00 a.m. Held on Zoom.com.

Meeting ID: 869 9853 6151

Passcode: 166359

One tap mobile

1 929 205 6099

As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1992, the City of Americus does not discriminate on the basis of disability and is willing to assist citizens with special needs. If you have a hearing or vision disability and wish to attend this or any of these meetings, please contact us at (229) 924-4411 or City of Americus, 101 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709, seven (7) days prior to the meeting date.

Sumter County Board of Education

Work Session 11.08 at 6pm 100 Learning Lane or via Facebook @Sumter County Schools

Regular Meeting 11.10 at 7pm 100 Learning Lance or via Facebook @Sumter County Schools

Area Events

Ongoing: The Americus Police Department is currently accepting donations for our annual Shop with A Cop Program. Each year we work with the school system and social services to identify children in need who want to partner with us to shop with a police officer for Christmas gifts. This is our sixth year sponsoring this program and we need the community’s help to make it happen. Tax deductible gifts can be made to the Americus Police Benevolence Fund by dropping donations off at the police department or through PayPal.

https://paypal.me/APDBenevolenceFund?country.x=US…

11.05 First Friday: Tailgating Downtown Americus 5-8pm

11.05 Andersonville National Historic Site needs your help! Volunteers are needed to help put up the 200 flag poles for the Avenue of Flags, beginning at 9am. Contact Charles Barr at 229-931-7200 x112

11.06 Empty Bowls: Benefitting the Harvest of Hope Food Panty, purchase a hand-crafted ceramic bowl at First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street. Call 229-928-1273 or 229.928. 4116

11.06 Nationally known Mark Trammell Quartet in Concert Salem United Methodist Church, Upper River Road, 7pm, love offering received. marktrammellministries.com

11.07 Captain Henry Wirz Memorial Service 2pm Andersonville Village Hall

11.07 The Sumter Historic Trust Porch Tour 2 pm until 4 pm. Join us for a tour of seven porches along Taylor Street. You will be welcomed to each porch by its owners and Trust Board Members. Refreshments will be available on each porch. Select porches will have a Signature Cocktail, don’t forget to vote for your favorite.

Check-in for the tour will be at 301 S. Lee Street, beginning at 2 pm.

Tickets are available online for $25 each (plus a $0.75 convenience fee) – pay with PayPal, Venmo, or Credit/Debit. All proceeds benefit the Sumter Historic Trust and its mission to preserve and promote Sumter County Georgia’s history.

11.11 Community Calm Class Phoenix Heart Healing 5:15 PM – 6:30 PM 111 Habitat St, Americus, GA 31709 Please reserve seat at www.eventbrite.com/e/free-community-calm-class-tickets

11.13 Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale Downtown Americus

11. 13 23rd Annual Richland Pig Fest Broad St, Richland, GA 31825, United States

11.13 Civil War Days 9:30am Andersonville National Park, please contact Charles Barr at 229-924-0343 x 112 or Charles_Barr@nps.gov

11.13 Confederate Medal of Honor Citation – Andersonville

2 PM

The A.H. Stephens SCV Camp will remember the life of Maj. Henry Wirz in this special Saturday afternoon event. Wirz was the ex-commandant of Camp Sumter during the Civil War and was hanged on Nov. 10, 1865. For more information, email americussvcamp@gmail.com.

11.14 Lee Street United Methodist Church Veteran’s Day program with Day Spring Trio as musical guest

11.17-24 Farm-City Combo Week

11.18 Downtown Open House 5-8pm, Downtown Americus

11.26-27 Small Business Weekend Downtown Americus

December

12.02 Christmas Parade: Downtown Americus, for more information contact 229.924.4411x 235

12.03 First Friday: Home for the Holidays. Downtown Americus 5-8pm

12.04 Life Point Church Christmas Festival 5-9pm 384 GA HW 30 Please join us for our first annual Christmas Festival! We will have a ton for you and the family to do! Vendors will be out again with us and will have all kinds of things available, from food to cool products! Also, we will have a jumping castle, hayride, s’mores stations, and other fun activities for the kids and family! Santa will also be making an appearance and be available to meet!

12.07 Public Safety Memorial Dedication at Public Safety Building, 12pm

12.18 Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony at Andersonville National Park, 12pm