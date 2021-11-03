Area Beat Report 11/2/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Arnett, Ralph Lee (In Jail), 29, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- Blackwell, Tonoris Shundell (In Jail), 43, Deposit Account Fraud
- Boone, Suzette (In Jail), 56, Disorderly Conduct/Crossing State Lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
- Davis, James Anthony (In Jail), 39, Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk shoulder/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possession os a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance
- Hubbard, James Clyde (In Jail), 39, Housing for Macon County SO
- James, Kaylan Quindella (In Jail), 27, Theft By Shoplifting/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Jones, Dionte Kewon (In Jail), 27, Housing for Richland PD
- Jones, Yakeshia shanta (In Jail), 41, Failure to Appear
- Sprouse, Sandra Michelle (In Jail), 36, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/2
- 563 Henry Hart Rd., Burglary
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Burglary Attempt
- 864 Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 122 Lexington Circle Lot 25, Theft
- 333 Myrtal Springs Rd., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 27 E at GA Hwy 195 N, Citation for Speeding
- 438 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter Elementary School, Information for officer
- 900 South GA Tech College, Warning for Suspended Registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- West, Tomeka, 37, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
11/2
- Crawford St. at Peggy Ann Dr. at 8:01 a.m., No insurance/Tag Refistration Requirements/Contraband
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:17, 8:21, 8:24, 8:26, 8:29, 8:31, 8:34 and 8:36 a.m., Contempt of Court
- Mayo St. at 11:21 a.m., Driving without a valid license
- West Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 3:25 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 6:17 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Warrant Executed/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
- Park Row at 11:32 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
- Bay St. at North Jackson St. at 5:24 p.m., Warrant Executed
