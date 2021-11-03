Downtown Americus Hosts Downtown Tailgate

AMERICUS, GA FIRST FRIDAY Event– On Friday, November 5th, Americus will hold its monthly “First Friday” downtown-wide open house. The theme for this month’s First Friday is “Downtown Tailgate!” Attendees will have the opportunity to sample “tailgate specials” from businesses throughout downtown. Downtown merchants will have discounts, samples, giveaways, and more! Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying open until 8 p.m. “First Friday After Dark” continues the festivities into the night after 8 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come dressed representing their favorite team in their tailgating paraphernalia and experience the city’s art, music, food, wares and crafts. There will be a “Best Tailgating Spirit” prize given to the attendee with the best tailgating outfit/costume. To register for the prize, take a selfie in your tailgating outfit and post to social media using the hashtags #DowntownTailgate and #FirstFridayAmericus. The winner will be announced on Monday, November 8th.

All activities, exhibits and performances are free of charge. Maps and playbills detailing the evening’s events will be available at participating locations. More information can be found on the Downtown Americus – Main Street Facebook page.

Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown on Friday night. With several participating businesses open late offering discounts, samples, food tastings, and more!

Eat, drink, and enjoy your Friday night in Downtown Americus! Participating bars will partake in a “Bar Fight” during the Downtown Tailgate by offering signature cocktails and a chance to win the bar fight trophy. Be sure to stop by the Americus Visitor Center for your “Bar Fight” scorecard.

This event is organized by Americus Main Street and the City of Americus. One of the goals of our organization is to cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis. Our department encourages the usage of protective face masks and social distancing when at public events. As always, your safety and the safety of our community is our utmost priority.