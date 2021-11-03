Schley County basketball teams to scrimmage Sherwood Christian on Tuesday, November 9

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats and Lady Wildcats’ basketball teams will be hosting scrimmage games on Tuesday, November 9, against Sherwood Christian Academy at SCHS in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Lady Wildcats will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5.00 and all proceeds benefit the Schley County Boys and Girls Basketball Program. Fans are encouraged to come out and support both teams, as they get ready for the upcoming season.

Both the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will begin the 2021-22 regular season at home against Crawford County on Tuesday, November 30. The Lady Wildcats tip-off at 6 p.m., followed by the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.