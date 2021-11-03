Sumter County Panthers and Lady Panthers’ basketball teams to scrimmage Carrollton High School on Saturday

AMERICUS – Both the Sumter County High School boys and girls basketball teams will be scrimmaging Carrollton High School on Saturday, November 6, in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 regular season.

Both games will take place at the gymnasium at the new Sumter County High School, which is located on South Georgia Tech Parkway across from South Georgia Technical College.

The girls’ scrimmage game will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 5:30 p.m. Admission to both games is $7.00.