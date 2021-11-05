November 6, 2021

  • 50°

Area Beat Report 11/4

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:40 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Clark, Kentroylis Kentrell (Time Served), 36, Sentenced
  • Lucas, Joshua Mitchell (In Jail), Hold for Lee County SO

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

11/4

  • 103 Ron Circle, 911 Hangup
  • 189 Tommy Warner Dr., Information for officer
  • 139 Jasmine Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 687 Flintside Dr. Ext. Apt. K, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 195 near the Lee County Line, Welfare Check
  • Murphy Mill Rd., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 45 South near Mile Post 1, Accident Involving Deer
  • 252 Buttercup Lane, 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 7, Accident Involving Deer
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, VIN Inspection
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • GA Hwy 30 at MM 1, Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

11/4

  • B Lafeyette St. at 10:10 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:39 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Americus at 1:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • W. Jefferson St. at 3:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Millard Fuller Blvd. at US Hwy 19 at 4:17 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Elm Avenue at Apt. 15 at the Elms Apartments at 4:07 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Americus at 9:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records