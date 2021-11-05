Area Beat Report 11/4
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Clark, Kentroylis Kentrell (Time Served), 36, Sentenced
- Lucas, Joshua Mitchell (In Jail), Hold for Lee County SO
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
11/4
- 103 Ron Circle, 911 Hangup
- 189 Tommy Warner Dr., Information for officer
- 139 Jasmine Dr., Animal Complaint
- 687 Flintside Dr. Ext. Apt. K, Alarm Activation
- Hwy 195 near the Lee County Line, Welfare Check
- Murphy Mill Rd., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 45 South near Mile Post 1, Accident Involving Deer
- 252 Buttercup Lane, 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 7, Accident Involving Deer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, VIN Inspection
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 1, Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
11/4
- B Lafeyette St. at 10:10 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 12:39 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Americus at 1:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- W. Jefferson St. at 3:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Millard Fuller Blvd. at US Hwy 19 at 4:17 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Elm Avenue at Apt. 15 at the Elms Apartments at 4:07 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Americus at 9:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
