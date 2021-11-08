Lester McKelvy: November 4, 2021

Lester McKelvy, age 71, of Buena Vista passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter. A

native of Manitou, OK., he was born January 30, 1950 to the late William and Geraldine McKelvy. Lester

was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also

loved watching westerns and reading western books. History is also something that had him hooked.

Graveside services will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Friday, November 19, 2021 at

2:00 PM.

Survivors include his wife Nancy McKelvy of Buena Vista; step-daughters, Becky Lightner of Buena

Vista and Terry Shelton of Largo, FL.; one sister, Janet Warren of Sequin, TX.; seven grandchildren,

Lynn Sator, Brandy Sator, Melissa Freitag,John Lightner, Ty Lightner, Taylor Shelton, and Kristen

Shelton; and ten great-grandchildren; also surviving are two nieces, Amanda Soefie and Stephanie

Warren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Sator and son-in-law Robert

Sator.

You may visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com to share memories

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements