Area Beat Report 11/4 to 11/8
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Callier, Lauren Brooke (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol
- Cook, Khi Curtis (In Jail), 18, Forgery – Fourth Degree/Printing, Executing, Negotiating checks, Drafts, Knowing information is in error or fictitious
- Davis, Timothy, 43, Weekender
- Deriso, Javaris Antwan, 27, Weekender
- Johnson, Nathon (Bonded Out), 23, Speeding/DUI-Drugs
- Marsh, Latonya Morente (Bonded Out), 37, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey signs or control devices
- McDonald, Philip Michael (Bonded Out), 35, Failure to Appear
- McKinney, Chassity Marie (In Jail), 40, Drug Court Violation
- Myers, Gregory Leon (In /jail), 37, Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Salazar, Victoria (Bonded Out), 37, Forgery – 1st Degree
- Storey, William Lee (In Jail), 51, Probation Violation
- Westbrook, Anthony Leon (Bonded Out), 48, Affray (Fighting)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
11/5
- GA Hwy 30 at MM 1, Accident Involving Deer
- Southland Road at Southland Subdivision Road, Warning for Speeding
- Southland Road at Southland Subdivision Road, Warning for Speeding
- Thomas Dr. at RDR, Accident Report
- GA Hwy 195 at Grover Pace Road, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at Standard Elevator Road, Citation for Speeding/Warning for suspended registration
- GA Hwy 30 at Standard Elevator Road, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Road, Citation for Speeding
- Wiggins Road at Lec Lobby, Lost Tag
- 110 D Jenkins Road, Domestic Disturbance
- Rucker St. at GA Hwy 3, Warnings for Seat Belt Violations by driver and passenger
- Southerfield Road and Lewis Lowe Road, Warnings for no proof of insurance and suspended registration
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 21, Seat Belt Violation
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 49, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 308 at Thomas Mill Rd., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 308 at Mile Marker 6, Citation for Speeding
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Building 300, Information for officer
- GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Road, Seat Belt Violation/No Proof of Insurance
- Hwy 280 East and District Line Road, Warning for headlight out
- Felder St. and Cornelia St., Failure to maintain insurance/Allowing unlicensed person to drive
- Felder St. and GSW, Expired or no registration or title
- 909 Hwy 27 E, Accident Report
- 925 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warning for headlight out
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B, Aggravated Assault
- Upper River Road and District Line Road, Suspicious Person
- 414 Dupree Rd., Information for Officer
- 113 Hidden Dr., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Warning Citation for Speeding
- 224 Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
11/6
- GA Hwy 3 at Little Bear Branch Road, Citation for Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Hwy 30 at Lafayette, Warnings for expired tag and no license on person
- 546 Flintside Dr., Welfare Check
- 49 North at MM 23, Citation for Speeding/Failure to maintain insurance
- 1613 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
- 219 GA Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Road, Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 21, Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 27 at Jack Slappey Road, Driver had excuse not to wear seat belt due to medical condition – no action taken
- Lamar St. at Prince St., Seat Belt Violations for driver and passenger
- GA Hwy 49 at Forsyth St., Seat Belt Violation to front seat passenger/Warning to driver for no license on person
- Tripp St. at Furlow St., Child or youth restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 280 East at District Line Road, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 10, Citation for Speeding and warning for no license on person
- 330 Vance St., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 19, Warning for Speeding
11/7
- GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
- GSW State University Dr. at Felder St., Citation for seat belt violation
- Lamar St. at Hsnson Dr., Seat Belt Violation/Wrong Way on one-way street
- 162 Lawhorn Circle, Animal Complaint
- 319 Ed Carson Dr., Theft
- 144 E. Federal St., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Sumter City Rd., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Lower Five Points Road, Citation for Speeding
- 0 Hwy 19 North, Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 South at Fox Stephens Rd., Accident With Injuries
- GA Hwy 280 E at MM 19, Deer Accident Report
- South ML Hudson St. at Graham St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 45 at Main St., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
11/8
- 1059 GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
- 113 Blue Bell Lane, Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Harvey, Charles C, 23, Disorderly Conduct
- Lawson, Brianna Latrice Mone, 24, Disorderly Conduct
- McCoy, Josiah, 24, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Hands Free Device required – 1st offense
- Walker, Eugene Marcus, 39, Aggravated Assault/Batery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
11/4
- Eastview Circle at 1:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
11/5
- Glenwood Road at 4:24 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Bivens St. at 6:41 p.m., Failure to identify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Bessie Mays Circle at 1:06 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
11/6
- South Jackson St. at Carnegie at 2:08 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar St. at 3:46 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Oglethorpe Avenue at 4:33 a.m., Damage to Property
- E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 5:27 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- East Lamar St. at 9:48 a.m., Contraband/Warrant Executed/Possession of substances with intent to distribute
- E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 12:28 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Hands Free Device required – 1st offense
- Mayo St. at Apt. A20 at 4:03 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Jones Lane at 5:50 p.m., Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
- Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank at 5:52 p.m., Forgery – Fourth Degree/Printing, Executing, Negotiating checks, Drafts, Knowing information is in error or fictitious
- GA Hwy 49 N at Douglas Dr. McGlarmy Park at 9:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Prince St. at Food Lion at 9:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Horton Dr. Apt. B at 5 a.m., Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Tripp St. at Pepos at 2:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/7
- A Bessie Mays Circle at 4:05 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Tripp St. at Lamar St. at 5:46 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Oglethorpe Avenue at 2:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Jefferson St. at 4:19 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/8
- W Forsyth St. at 9:24 a.m., Dumping ot depositing of litter
- Felder St. Apt. B at 10:28 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:05 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- A South Lee St. at University Station at 4:41 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Douglas Circle at 5 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- N. Lee St. at 1:49 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 2nd Montgomery at 8:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 11/4
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Clark, Kentroylis Kentrell (Time Served), 36, Sentenced Lucas, Joshua Mitchell (In Jail), Hold... read more