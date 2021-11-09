November 9, 2021

Area Beat Report 11/4 to 11/8

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Callier, Lauren Brooke (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol
  • Cook, Khi Curtis (In Jail), 18, Forgery – Fourth Degree/Printing, Executing, Negotiating checks, Drafts, Knowing information is in error or fictitious
  • Davis, Timothy, 43, Weekender
  • Deriso, Javaris Antwan, 27, Weekender
  • Johnson, Nathon (Bonded Out), 23, Speeding/DUI-Drugs
  • Marsh, Latonya Morente (Bonded Out), 37, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey signs or control devices
  • McDonald, Philip Michael (Bonded Out), 35, Failure to Appear
  • McKinney, Chassity Marie (In Jail), 40, Drug Court Violation
  • Myers, Gregory Leon (In /jail), 37, Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Salazar, Victoria (Bonded Out), 37, Forgery – 1st Degree
  • Storey, William Lee (In Jail), 51, Probation Violation
  • Westbrook, Anthony Leon (Bonded Out), 48, Affray (Fighting)

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

11/5

  • GA Hwy 30 at MM 1, Accident Involving Deer
  • Southland Road at Southland Subdivision Road, Warning for Speeding
  • Southland Road at Southland Subdivision Road, Warning for Speeding
  • Thomas Dr. at RDR, Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 195 at Grover Pace Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at Standard Elevator Road, Citation for Speeding/Warning for suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 30 at Standard Elevator Road, Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at District Line Road, Citation for Speeding
  • Wiggins Road at Lec Lobby, Lost Tag
  • 110 D Jenkins Road, Domestic Disturbance
  • Rucker St. at GA Hwy 3, Warnings for Seat Belt Violations by driver and passenger
  • Southerfield Road and Lewis Lowe Road, Warnings for no proof of insurance and suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 21, Seat Belt Violation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 49, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 308 at Thomas Mill Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 308 at Mile Marker 6, Citation for Speeding
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Building 300, Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Road, Seat Belt Violation/No Proof of Insurance
  • Hwy 280 East and District Line Road, Warning for headlight out
  • Felder St. and Cornelia St., Failure to maintain insurance/Allowing unlicensed person to drive
  • Felder St. and GSW, Expired or no registration or title
  • 909 Hwy 27 E, Accident Report
  • 925 N Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Warning for headlight out
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B, Aggravated Assault
  • Upper River Road and District Line Road, Suspicious Person
  • 414 Dupree Rd., Information for Officer
  • 113 Hidden Dr., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Warning Citation for Speeding
  • 224 Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation

11/6

  • GA Hwy 3 at Little Bear Branch Road, Citation for Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Hwy 30 at Lafayette, Warnings for expired tag and no license on person
  • 546 Flintside Dr., Welfare Check
  • 49 North at MM 23, Citation for Speeding/Failure to maintain insurance
  • 1613 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
  • 219 GA Hwy 49 North, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at District Line Road, Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 21, Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 27 at Jack Slappey Road, Driver had excuse not to wear seat belt due to medical condition – no action taken
  • Lamar St. at Prince St., Seat Belt Violations for driver and passenger
  • GA Hwy 49 at Forsyth St., Seat Belt Violation to front seat passenger/Warning to driver for no license on person
  • Tripp St. at Furlow St., Child or youth restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 280 East at District Line Road, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 10, Citation for Speeding and warning for no license on person
  • 330 Vance St., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 280 East at MM 19, Warning for Speeding

11/7

  • GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Warning for no tag displayed
  • GSW State University Dr. at Felder St., Citation for seat belt violation
  • Lamar St. at Hsnson Dr., Seat Belt Violation/Wrong Way on one-way street
  • 162 Lawhorn Circle, Animal Complaint
  • 319 Ed Carson Dr., Theft
  • 144 E. Federal St., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Sumter City Rd., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Lower Five Points Road, Citation for Speeding
  • 0 Hwy 19 North, Deer Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Fox Stephens Rd., Accident With Injuries
  • GA Hwy 280 E at MM 19, Deer Accident Report
  • South ML Hudson St. at Graham St., Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 45 at Main St., Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

11/8

  • 1059 GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • 113 Blue Bell Lane, Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Harvey, Charles C, 23, Disorderly Conduct
  • Lawson, Brianna Latrice Mone, 24, Disorderly Conduct
  • McCoy, Josiah, 24, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Hands Free Device required – 1st offense
  • Walker, Eugene Marcus, 39, Aggravated Assault/Batery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

11/4

  • Eastview Circle at 1:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute

11/5

  • Glenwood Road at 4:24 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bivens St. at 6:41 p.m., Failure to identify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 1:06 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city

11/6

  • South Jackson St. at Carnegie at 2:08 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar St. at 3:46 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at 4:33 a.m., Damage to Property
  • E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 5:27 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • East Lamar St. at 9:48 a.m., Contraband/Warrant Executed/Possession of substances with intent to distribute
  • E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 12:28 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug-related object/Hands Free Device required – 1st offense
  • Mayo St. at Apt. A20 at 4:03 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Jones Lane at 5:50 p.m., Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
  • Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank at 5:52 p.m., Forgery – Fourth Degree/Printing, Executing, Negotiating checks, Drafts, Knowing information is in error or fictitious
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Douglas Dr. McGlarmy Park at 9:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Prince St. at Food Lion at 9:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Horton Dr. Apt. B at 5 a.m., Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Tripp St. at Pepos at 2:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

11/7

  • A Bessie Mays Circle at 4:05 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Tripp St. at Lamar St. at 5:46 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at 2:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • East Jefferson St. at 4:19 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

11/8

  • W Forsyth St. at 9:24 a.m., Dumping ot depositing of litter
  • Felder St. Apt. B at 10:28 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:05 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • A South Lee St. at University Station at 4:41 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Douglas Circle at 5 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • N. Lee St. at 1:49 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 2nd Montgomery at 8:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

