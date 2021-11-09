David Arthur Perry: November 4, 2021

David Arthur Perry, age 61 of Juliette, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Piedmont Medical Center in Macon. David was born February 6, 1960 to Arthur and Revy Perry. He was of the Presbyterian faith and worked for many years in the automotive repair industry. David attended Southland Academy and Americus High School. He loved playing his guitar, fishing, and watching the Atlanta Braves.

All services will be private.

Survivors include father Arthur Perry; a son Ryan Perry; a daughter Brynn Perry; a sister Malinda Perry; and four grandchildren, Cade, Summer, Hanna, and Abigail.

