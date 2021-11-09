Kiara Bryant Named SGTC Student of Excellence

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Kiara Bryant of Oglethorpe was recently honored as the overall South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Student of Excellence on the Americus campus. Bryant is an Accounting student and was nominated by Accounting instructor Brenda Boone.

“Kiara is an outstanding student,” Boone stated. “I’ve been really impressed with her tenacity to want to succeed in her studies. I’m very proud of her.”

Bryant was surprised and pleased to be chosen the overall winner, and she expressed gratitude for her instructor. “Mrs. Boone worked with me and made sure I wasn’t left behind even when I had to take care of my son.”

Other students recognized by their instructors as outstanding students in their program areas were: Matija Milivojevic of Belgrade, Serbia, Sports and Fitness Management, nominated by Jets Head Coach Chris Ballauer; Jy’Mia Fann of Bartow, Marketing Management, nominated by Marketing instructor Mary Cross; and Drake Weldin of Richland, Computer Information Systems, nominated by CIS instructor Andrea Ingram.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is chosen based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Bryant was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

