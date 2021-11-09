SGTC’s Lady Jets moved up to 7th in NJCAA rankings

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets moved up two spots from their pre-season ranking into 7th place in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) 2021 – 2022 DI Women’s first regular season basketball poll released recently. The Jets also received votes, but were unranked.

The Lady Jets were seeded 9th in the NJCAA pre-season poll and moved into 7th place following three victories in their first three outings this season. They took an 81 – 76 win over USC Salkehatchie in their season opener and then posted a 95 – 34 win over Denmark Technical College and a 71 – 41 win over Southern Union State Community College.

The Lady Jets will open their Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) season at home on Saturday, November 13, at 1 p.m. when they host Andrew College.

The first real test for the Lady Jets will come on Tuesday, November 16, when they host the NJCAA 9th ranked Georgia Highlands College in a GCAA contest in the Hangar at 5:30 p.m. Both teams are coming into the match-up with unbeaten records.

The Jets are also currently undefeated and received votes in the NJCAA men’s Division I opening national poll. They opened the season with a 142 – 65 win over Franklin Prep and a 100 – 56 victory against New Rock Prep.

They will now travel to Tuscaloosa, AL to participate in the Shelton State Classic. The Jets will face Bevill State Community College at 5:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, November 10, and then take on Shelton State at 7:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, November 11. They travel to Phenix City, AL to matchup against Chattahoochee Valley Community College on Saturday, November 13, at 7 p.m. and then return home for a game against Action Sport Academy on Saturday, November 20, at 2 p.m.

SGTC Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey is appreciative of the national ranking but feels that his team will see some tough competition this week when they open the GCAA season with games against Andrew College and Georgia Highlands.

“Georgia Highlands and Coach Brandan Harrell always plays us tough,” said Coach Frey. “They have a really good team and have most of their team is back from last season. We will be putting 10 freshman and only three returners on the court so we will have to play to beat them. Either way, this will be some good basketball.”