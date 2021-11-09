November 10, 2021

  • 77°
Picture (l-r) are Al Harris, Lillie Ann Winn, Allie Zipperer, Calvin Santos, Monica Barnes, Cynthia Carter, and Tracy Israel as Zipperer, Santos, and Barnes were recognized for completing the Safety First IET course. Photo by Pat Peacock

Three SGTC Adult Ed Students Complete IET Training

By Ken Gustafson

Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Pat Peacock

 

AMERICUS – Three students in the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Adult Education program recently completed the Safety First IET (Integrated Education and Training) course.

Monica Barnes, Calvin Santos, and Allie Zipperer finished the 10-day, 80-hour program and earned OSHA-10 General Industry Certification and ServSafe Food Handler Industry Certification. They also completed Employability Skills Training and a Resume Writing Workshop while concurrently working on GED skills and preparation.  SGTC Adult Education Transition Specialist Tracy Israel and Dean of Adult Education Lillie Ann Winn served as instructor/facilitator.

SGTC’s Al Harris (Economic Development), Director of Career Services Cynthia Carter, Director of Business and Industry Services (Americus campus) Paul Farr, and Culinary Arts Instructor Ricky Watzlowick also provided support for the program.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records