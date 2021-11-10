Area Beat Report 11/9 to 11/10
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bell, Harold Glen (In Jail), 40, DUI-Drugs/Headlight requirements
- Dowdell, Ritat Cassandra (In Jail), 51, Probation Violation
- McClary, Tharon Jacoby (In Jail), 27, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Smith, Tylan Elijah (Bonded Out), 20, Affray (Fighting)
- Wilson, Michael Joe (In Jail), 47, Child Support Bench Warrant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/9
- GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Sumter City Rd., Citation for Speeding
- Southland Road at GA Hwy 27, Warning for Excessive radio volume
- Southland Road at GA Hwy 27, Warning for Speeding
- Southland Road at GA Hwy 27, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 at Claude Harvey Road, Warning for Speeding
- 255 Ed Carson Dr., Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Seat Belt Violation
- Tripp St. at Lamar St., Seat Belt Violation
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- Tallent Store Road at GA Hwy 30, Warning for Speeding
- North Lee St. at Forsyth St., Seat Belt Violation
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- Lamar St. at Tripp St., Window Tint Violation
- GA Hwy 30 at Bone Road, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at Pecan Road, Warning for no tag displayed
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 35, Window Tint Violation
- North Lee St. at Lamar St., Seat Belt Violation/Violation of conditions on limited driving
- North Jackson St. at Rucker St., Hands Free Device – Traffic Stop – Vehicle Pursuit/Hands Free Device -1st Offense/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to signal lane change or turn/Driving wrong side of undivided street/Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper Passing in no passing zone/Tail light lenses required/Reckless Driving/Driving use due care/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident/Failure to report accident/Striking unattended vehicle/Offender left the scene of the accident
- 321 Lacross Road at Lot 43, Unruly Juvenile
- 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Shots Fired
- North Lee St. at Forsyth St., Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 West at MM 15, Expired Registration
- 146 Irene Dr., Bad Child
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
11/10
- Hwy 19 N at MM 14, Warning for Speeding
