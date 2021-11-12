GSW Men’s Soccer Team adds three to PBC All-Conference Team

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team had three players chosen for the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) All-Conference team. The announcement was made Thursday morning, November 11. This is the first time in the program’s history that more than one player from the team was chosen in the same season.

Junior Center Midfielder Cole Davison, Junior Center Back Mohammed Mahrous and Sophomore Goalkeeper Mauricio Uribe were the players chosen by the PBC coaches.

Davison was third on the team in points as a midfielder and was the veteran leader of a young group of midfielders. Mahrous, a defender, led the defense in allowing the fewest goals per game this season, while also scoring two goals.

Uribe was one of the two goalkeepers chosen this season for the PBC All Conference Team. Uribe made 45 saves with two shutouts, while having the lowest goals per game average in school history.

The All-Conference team is listed below, as selected by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

2021 PBC Men’s Soccer

All-Conference Team

First Team

Forwards

Matteo Costa, Flagler

Saad Maziane, Young Harris

Max McNulty, Lander

Geo Rios, Clayton State

Midfielders

Marc Birkelund, Flagler

Mikkel Goling, Young Harris

Alexis Iturria, Clayton State

Tom Marriott, Lander

Defenders

Adam Kirkwood, Young Harris

Quinn Thompson, Young Harris

Yesin van der Pluijm, Young Harris

Goalkeeper

Eduardo D’Avino, Young Harris

Second Team

Forwards

Langston Blackstock, Clayton State

Gabriel Campora, North Georgia

Marco Gueli, Lander

Sondre Olsen, Young Harris

Midfielders

Cole Davison, Georgia Southwestern

Val Feeney, Young Harris

Donovan Odier, North Georgia

Kevin Rubaszewski, Lander

Defenders

Mohammed Amine Mahrous, Georgia Southwestern

Christian Ransome, Clayton State

Jervel Tobierre, USC Aiken

Goalkeepers

Theo Blanchon, Clayton State

Mauricio Uribe, Georgia Southwestern

Elite 16 Award

Samuel Maardh, Lander

Select Sport Gold Ball Award (most goals scored)

Matteo Costa, Flagler

Freshman of the Year

Mikkel Goling, Young Harris

co-Players of the Year

Tom Marriott, Lander

Geo Rios, Clayton State

Yesin van der Pluijm, Young Harris

Coach of the Year

Mark McKeever, Young Harris