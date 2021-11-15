Area Beat Report 11/10 to 11/15
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Laquita Levette (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
- Barker, Cornelius Manquel (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Davis, Timothy (Weekender), 43, Weekender
- Deriso, Javaris Antwan (Weekender), 27, Weekender
- Garcia, Christina Marie (Bonded Out), 41, Battery – Family Violence
- Harper, Curtis (In Jail), 22, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 25, Aggravated Stalking
- Myers, Kizzy Louise (Bonded Out), 44, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Owens, Lee (In Jail), 41, Housing for Stewart County
- Phillips, Ketavious Ja’Shun (In Jail), 18, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possessing and Carrying Concealed Weapon without a license
- Reese, Anthony Kostello (In Jail), 48, Making Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Stalking
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/12
- 343 Middle River Road, Domestic Disturbance
- 784 GA Hwy 19 South, Accident Involving Deer
- 118 Roy Vaughn Road at Southeast Rail Car Inc., Burglary
- 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply, Domestic Disturbance/Disorderly Conduct
- 404 US Hwy 280 West at Lot D, Damage to Property
- 129 Buford Dr., Welfare Check
- GA Highway 49 South at Mile Post 4, Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 South at Della Glass Rd., Accident Report
- Santa Rosa Dr. at Mayfire Dr., 911 Hangup
- 502 Confederate St., Harassing Phone Calls
- US Highway 19 North at SGTC Parkway, Assist Motorist
- 200 Block of West Rock Hill Dr., Threats
- 102 Blue Bell Lane, Domestic Disturbance
- 1078 Old Andersonville Rd., Entering Auto
11/13
- Lee St. at Rucker St., Traffic Stop
- 361 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- Swisher Rd., Shots Fired
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Indian Rd., Criminal Trespass
- Mockingbird Rd. and Hwy 30, Welfare Check
- 130 Santa Rosa Dr., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 49 North near Peacock Valley, Accident Involving Deer
- 103 Rockdale Sub Loop, Domestic Disturbance
- 155 Overlook Rd., Alarm Activation
- 207 North ML Hudson St., Assist Another Agency
- McMath Mill Rd. and Odom Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 511 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- 110 US Hwy 280, Improperly Parked vehicle
- Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Involving Deer
11/14
- 150 Sylvan Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 and Timber Lane, Accident Report
- 101 Stonebridge Dr., Alarm Activation
- 146 Stonewall Dr., Threats
- 129 Packing House Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 153 at Marion County Line, Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 280 East near Huntington Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 161 Sunset Park Dr., Assist Another Agency
- Pryor Road near Standard Elevator Road, Accident Involving Deer
- 2417 Lee St. Road, Alarm Activation
11/15
- 1500 block of GA State Hwy 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Boone, Shantoni Toniya, 17, Driving without a valid drivers license – Misdemeanor/Suspended Registration
- Brown, Ezekiel, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Speeding
- Brown, Latoya, 37, Disorderly Conduct
- Cox, Michael Jerome, 57, DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
- James, Kaylan Quindella, 27, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Lusane, Eddie, 73, Disorderly Conduct
- Sapp, Donald I, 59, DUI-Alcohol/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Bowens, Cor’Shannon, 20, Criminal Trespass
- Jago, Tony Lee, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Lovelace, Joseph Chandler, 35, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in Motor Vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Carter, Dontaveous Leon, 21, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Harvey, John Emory, 55, Public Drunkennesss
- White, Jovantae, 20, Robbery
- White, Jovantae, 20, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
11/10
- Hudson St. at Cookout at 3:54 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 140 at 8:46 a.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:54 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Horton Dr. Apt. A at 1:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Lamar St. at Days Inn at 2:42 p.m., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- E. Furlow St. at 9:28 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Ridge St. at 10:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Hospital at 6:18 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/11
- E. Lamar St at WAL-MART at 8:02 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Elm Avenue at 1:06 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- East View Dr. at 1:39 p.m., Animal Complaint
- West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel at 9:57 a.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:51 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Vivan Way at 8:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- McCoy Hill Park at 8:58 p.m., Battery
- Hanson Dr. at 10:18 p.m., Public Drunkenness
- 2nd Montgomery St. at 10:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 1:30 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 1:40 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Open Container of alcohol in Motor Vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt. D4 at 1:22 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Lowe St. at 8:29 p.m., Domestic Dispute
11/12
- W. Church St. at South Lee St. at 5:39 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Barbara Battle Way at Americus Housing Authority at 1:43 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Oak St. at 6:46 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 2nd Montgomery St. at 6:37 p.m., Warrant Executed/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- East Lamar at Hinkle St. at 8:02 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Mill Creek Road at Methodist Group Home at 9:42 p.m., Assault and Battery
- East Lamar St. at Verizon Wireless Store at 12:32 a.m., DUI/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 62 at Hillside Manor Apartments at 6:53 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Prince St. at Food Lion at 6:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- South Jackson St. at 3:52 a.m., Warrant Executed
11/13
- Viven Way at 4:38 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- South Lee St. at 10:40 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Mayo St. at 4:17 p.m., Animal Complaint
- North Lee St. at Prince St. at 10:44 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Jones Lane at 12:18 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:23 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- South Lee St. at Finn St. at 2:02 a.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Possessing and Carrying Concealed Weapon without a license
11/14
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:41 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hosanna Circle at 1:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Anderson St. at 4:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- South Jackson St. at Americus Train Depot at 6:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- North Lee St. at Corner Store at 7 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Bozeman Circle at 10:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
You Might Like
Sumter County BOC votes to approve road abandonment
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) held its monthly work session on Tuesday, November 9, at the... read more