November 17, 2021

Area Beat Report 11/15 to 11/16

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Darrius Lijon Karriem (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking 0 Felony/Criminal Trespass/Entering Auto or other motor vehicle
  • King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 46, Criminal Trespass
  • Westbrook, Johnny Lee (In Jail), Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/15

  • 1500 block of GA State Route 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 195 at MM 09, Accident Involving Deer
  • 1000 block of GA State Hwy 27, Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 22, Citation for Speeding
  • 405 Pennington Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 S. Bond St. at Buffalo Peanut Company, Vehicle Theft
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mockingbird Dr., Welfare Check
  • 259 GA Hwy 30 West, Theft
  • 800 block of GA State Route 30, Assist Another Agency
  • McMath Mill Rd. at 148 Harper Subdivision
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 19, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 near Prison Walk, Accident Involving Deer
  • 106 Oakcrest Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 130 Croxton Cross Rd. at Croxton Crossing, Accident Involving Deer
  • 512 Carter Fish Pond Rd., Neighbor Dispute
  • Habitat St. at S. Dudley St., Traffic Stop/Tail light required/Failure to have license on person/Seat Belt Violation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/15

  • South Lee St. at 9 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree felony
  • South Lee St. at 10:19 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:19 a.m., 1:04 p.m., 1:06 p.m., 1:09 p.m., 1:12 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Mayo St. and Aaron Snipes Sr. Dr. at 1:29 p.m., Citation for Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving a commercial vehicle with a suspended license
  • Adderton St. at Dollar General at 2:29 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Quiney Dr. at 2:47 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Avenue at 12:57 p.m., Warrant Executed/Tag Registration Requirements
  • Brookdale Dr. at 3:59 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 5:49 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • A Bessie Mays Circle at 9:08 p.m., Contributing to the delinquency of a minor/Sexual Exploitation of children/Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • East Church St. at 11:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at 9:21 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
