Ken Taylor Goodman: November 16, 2021

Mr. Ken Taylor Goodman, 58 of Americus, GA, passed away Tuesday November 16, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Daryl Lewis will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Arabi-Antioch Cemetery in Crisp County. A visitation will be held Thursday, November 18th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services. The family is receiving friends at the Goodman residence 518 Hwy 280 West Americus. The family has requested visitors to please wear a mask.

Ken Taylor Goodman was born July 8, 1963 in Crisp County. He was the son of the late Herman Taylor Goodman and the late Jimmie Ruth Williams Sanders. He owned and operated Ken’s Tire Service for 36 years. He was a member of Amazing Grace Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela Goodman of Americus; a son Billy Goodman of Andersonville. A step daughter Amanda Leigh Crabtree (Jonathan) of Panama City, FL and a step son Lathan Crenshaw (Taryn) of Ellaville. Two brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris Goodman (Donna) of Byron, GA and Glenn Goodman (Brenda) of Byron, GA. Ten grandchildren, Aniya Goodman, Khloe King, Emersyn King, Wyatt Crabtree, Addyson Crabtree, Jonah Crabtree, Savanna Crabtree, Hydee Crenshaw, Lillian Crenshaw and Kyler Crenshaw also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Goodman was preceded in death by his wife Frances Maria McLemore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends against Cancer, 120 Hwy 280 West Americus, Ga. 31719 or a charity of choice.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services, 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.