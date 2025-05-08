Fuller Center dedicates home build for mother of seven Published 2:35 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Fuller Center dedicated a home build at 220 South Dudley Street for Tiffany Sims. Jody Wade, president of the local branch of the Fuller Center, gave praise to God for bringing together the volunteers, donations, and recipient for the project.

Georgia Southwestern University has sent over 300 volunteers to help with the build. GSW calls it The Big Event 2025: Blitz Build, the second they have participated in. South Georgia Technical College has sent around 150 volunteers, Phoebe Sumter has sent several as well. Several businesses also helped to support the effort through their donations.

The dedication marks the 20th anniversary of the Fuller Center. David Snell, president of the Fuller Center international, was glad to see the dedication come together. “This is a celebratory house for us.” Snell also shared the mission of the Fuller Center. “One of the things that we try to do is to demonstrate the goodness of Christianity.” Snell blessed both the volunteers and the Sims.

Peter Salemme organized the volunteers, and shared his experience on the build. “It’s like herding cats.” Many of the volunteers Salemme works with lack special skills. “They don’t necessarily need the ability, but they need the availability.” Despite the challenges, Salemme enjoys it. “I like teaching what I know, which is how to build houses.”

Tiffany Sims, mother of seven, shared her feelings after the dedication of her new home. “It feels great.” While the dedication was held May 5, a few more things needed to be finished before she can move in, with completion expected by the end of the week. Sims plans to move in by the end of the month at the latest. Her children are excited, and have already picked out rooms.

Sims shared what it was like to work on building her own home. “I learned how to use tools that I can’t even pronounce.” While Sims admits she might struggle a bit if something broke, the skills have left her confident. “I think I could put it together.”

Ebony Thomas, a friend of Sims, helped on the build. Thomas still remembers how excited Sims was when she shared the news. “I totally let her [know] that I was going to be here every step of the way.”

Fuller recipients pay back the cost of the home through an interest free loan. She also has to give 500 hours of volunteer work to other home builds. Sims is excited. “I’m paying for something that’s gonna be mine and that, you know, I can pass down to the kids. It’s a good feeling.”

Sims thanked those who helped make it happen. “I just want to say thank you to all the volunteers. Thank you to the Fuller Center and everyone that helped. Once again, we’re grateful for this blessing, and we look forward to being able to bless another family with volunteer time so that they’re able to secure their home next year.