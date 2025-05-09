Lost class ring found – Help us find the owner Published 2:47 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A thoughtful reader recently brought in a class ring in hopes of returning it to its rightful owner. The ring is from Sumter County High School, class of 1993, and features a blue stone. The name Rick is engraved on it.

If you are Rick or know someone from the Class of ’93 who may have lost this ring, please contact Mr. Buddy Holloman at 229-938-6696.

Let’s help reunite this special keepsake with its owner!