School board member Sylvia Roland resigns Published 2:23 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Sylvia Roland

I have resigned from the Sumter County Schools’ Board of Education effective June 30. I have served on the board for the past 10 1/2 years, first as an at-large member, and then representing District 7. I have enjoyed my time on the board and am proud to be a Panther. It was my mission when I first ran for the board to provide a quality education to our students and help them be successful after they graduate from high school. While no school system is perfect, we are making strides towards that goal. I am proud of the hard-working educators and support staff we have in place at each of our schools and at central office. I wish Sumter County Schools continued success and believe great things are coming. I plan to move to Arkansas to be closer to my family. I was raised in Arkansas, and I raised my children in Arkansas. I taught in the public schools, and my children attended public schools. I am a firm believer in public education. Go Panthers!