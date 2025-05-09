Sen. Ossoff working across the aisle to protect kids’ privacy online Published 3:38 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Ossoff Press



Today, Sen. Ossoff is launching a push to pass the bipartisan Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0), legislation he co-sponsored to limit use of children’s information for individually targeted advertising.



The bipartisan bill would limit targeted advertising to children and teens while also empowering parents to have their children’s data wiped from the internet.



The bipartisan bill was originally introduced by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).



According to a 2023 report by the Atlantic, many apps used by 3- and 4-year-olds collect digital identifiers and many children’s apps contain more third-party trackers than those geared toward adults.



“This bill will restrict online spying and advertising targeting children and empower parents to take back control of their kids’ sensitive and private data,” Sen. Ossoff said. “That’s why I’m bringing Senators from both parties together to pass this bill.”



Sen. Ossoff continues working to protect children’s privacy online.



Last August, the Senate passed the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act, a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Sen. Ossoff that would require online platforms to activate the most protective settings for kids by default, providing minors with options to protect their information, disable addictive product features, and opt-out of personalized algorithmic recommendations.



Last year, President Biden signed into law Sens. Ossoff and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)’s bipartisan REPORT Act, which — for the first time — required websites and social media platforms to report crimes involving Federal trafficking and enticement of children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).