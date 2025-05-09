South Georgia Technical College hosts Spring 2025 commencement ceremony Published 3:52 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

South Georgia Technical College

Nearly 200 individuals earned the right to be recognized at the South Georgia Technical College’s Spring 2025 commencement ceremony Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. in the James S. Peters Gymnasium on the Americus campus in front of a capacity crowd.

Ninety students earned an Associate of Applied Science degree while another 106 were recognized for earning a diploma in their field of study. Sixteen students qualified as a Presidential Honor graduate with a 3.9 or higher-grade point average (GPA) while twenty-nine others captured the title of Honor graduate with a 3.7 to 3.89 GPA. Twenty-two National Technical Honor Society members were also recognized.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford and Vice President for Academic Affairs Julie Partain presided over the graduation ceremony and introduced Rev. Michael Coley from the SGTC Board of Directors to give the invocation.

President Watford welcomed graduates and their families and recognized special guests. Jake Everett, Chair of the SGTC local Board of Directors, introduced the keynote speaker for the evening, South Georgia Technical College Criminal Justice student Barbara Chestnut, who is the SGTC 2025 GOAL (Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership) student and an honor graduate.

In her brief talk to graduates and their family members, Chestnut congratulated the graduates and stated, “thank you for being here to celebrate this milestone. It is an incredible honor to stand here before you as this year’s GOAL student. I accept this recognition not just for myself, but on behalf of every classmate who worked long honors, balanced jobs and family, overcame obstacles, and still showed up-ready to learn, ready to grow, and ready to build a better future.

“Today we don’t just graduate – we launch. We step into industries that need our skill, our passion, and our leadership. Let’s take everything that we have learned here and build something better for ourselves, for our communities, and for the next generation,” said Chestnut.

“When many people think of a college experience, they imagine ivy-covered walls and lecture halls. But technical college tells a different story – one of grit, determination, and real-world skills. We are welders, IT specialists, nurses, electricians, automotive techs, entrepreneurs – and more. We don’t just dream. We build. We fix. We heal. We innovate. Every early morning class, every late-night study session, every time we thought “I can’t do this,” and did it anyway, brought us here. And that’s something no one can ever take away from us.”

Chestnut also thanked South Georgia Technical College’s administration and faculty and staff for their support of the students, especially her instructor, Teresa McCook. She also recognized the family members who helped support the graduates to be able to reach this milestone.

After Chestnut’s address, President Watford and Vice President for Academic Affairs Julie Partain presented the diplomas to the graduates. Ninety students received an Associate of Applied Science degree and 104 diplomas were awarded.

SGTC students who earned the distinction of graduating as Presidential Honor graduates and their respective fields of study included: Accounting (Diploma) Hayleigh Jones of Americus; Agricultural Technology (AAS Degree) Evan Scott Drury of Albany; Air Conditioning Technology (Diploma) Selvin Aroneo Ramirez Jeronimo of Vienna; Business Technology (AAS Degree) Shemara Lurenda Fields of Vienna; Business Technology (Diploma) Amber S. Rexroat of Vienna; Criminal Justice Technology (AAS Degree and Diploma) Jade Nichole Banks of Americus; Early Childhood Care and Education (AAS Degree and Diploma) Kristin Nicole Keen of Cordele; Early Childhood Care and Education (AAS Degree) Caitlin Marie Ragusa of Plains; Electrical Power Generation Dealer Service Technology (AAS) Wyatte David Lee Davis of Corryton, TN; and Connor Wesson Stephens of Semmes, AL; Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology (AAS) Blake William Carroll of Hoover, AL; Lane Randall Parton of Lincolnton, GA; Ryan Gino Roman of Lawrenceville, GA; and Joey Glen Sheffey of Knoxville, TN; Horticulture (AAS Degree and Diploma)Cassandra M. Williams of Perry; and Sports and Fitness Management (AAS Degree and Diploma) Maria Izabel Favero of Cascovel Parana, Brazil.