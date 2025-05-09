Sumter Republicans hold social at Floyd’s Pub Published 11:22 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The Sumter County Republican Committee held a social at Floyd’s Pub on May 8. Attendees enjoyed drinks, food, and conversation, with an appearance from Representative Mike Cheokas and the Chair of the Sumter County Commissioners, David Baldwin. New Chair of the Committee Wesley Larkin gave a brief speech, sharing plans to expand the committee. Larkin expressed concern for a conservative viewpoint in city government, and gave Trump’s narrow loss of Sumter County as an example of the work remaining to be done by the committee.

Larkin also expressed a desire to bring in young, tech savvy Republicans, capable of skills that can help convey their message. However, he also emphasized the need for direct connections between members and those who might be interested in their message, sharing a story about having to get a notarized affidavit to place a Facebook add to highlight the difficulties of advertising via social media.