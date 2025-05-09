Sumter Republicans hold social at Floyd’s Pub
Published 11:22 am Friday, May 9, 2025
The Sumter County Republican Committee held a social at Floyd’s Pub on May 8. Attendees enjoyed drinks, food, and conversation, with an appearance from Representative Mike Cheokas and the Chair of the Sumter County Commissioners, David Baldwin. New Chair of the Committee Wesley Larkin gave a brief speech, sharing plans to expand the committee. Larkin expressed concern for a conservative viewpoint in city government, and gave Trump’s narrow loss of Sumter County as an example of the work remaining to be done by the committee.
Larkin also expressed a desire to bring in young, tech savvy Republicans, capable of skills that can help convey their message. However, he also emphasized the need for direct connections between members and those who might be interested in their message, sharing a story about having to get a notarized affidavit to place a Facebook add to highlight the difficulties of advertising via social media.
Another of Larkin’s concerns is a decrease in the importance of the party apparatus, with candidates relying more on super PACs. Larkin argued that if the Republican Committee lost its relevance in Sumter County, local republicans would also lose their voice, drowned out by state level interests. He also encouraged those gathered by sharing his belief that they could meet the challenge, and even be an example to other counties.